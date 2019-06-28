Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

ESPR has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR traded up $145,418,959.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145,419,008.00. 1,245,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,932. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $36.06 and a 1 year high of $60.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19,286,340.58 and a beta of 1.88.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $2.43. The business had revenue of $145.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.73) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Bartram sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $343,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 9,836 shares in the last quarter. BB Biotech AG raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 3,392,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,076,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,067,000. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 561.1% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 59,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 50,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 13.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 437,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,566,000 after buying an additional 52,467 shares in the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

