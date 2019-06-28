Ethorse (HORSE) Price Tops $0.0076 on Exchanges

Ethorse (CURRENCY:HORSE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 28th. Ethorse has a market capitalization of $839,123.00 and $101.00 worth of Ethorse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethorse has traded up 165.1% against the US dollar. One Ethorse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $700.75 or 0.05716935 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00031488 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00012908 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000389 BTC.

About Ethorse

Ethorse is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. Ethorse’s total supply is 125,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,618,782 tokens. The Reddit community for Ethorse is /r/ethorse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethorse’s official Twitter account is @EthorseTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethorse’s official message board is medium.com/@ethorse. Ethorse’s official website is ethorse.com.

Ethorse Token Trading

Ethorse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethorse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethorse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethorse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

