Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.35

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$18.35 and last traded at C$18.32, with a volume of 22233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.74.
ET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 20.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
About Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET)
Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, postproduction, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, master control switchers, accessories, and network management systems, as well as keyers, and media and logo inserters.
