Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.35

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$18.35 and last traded at C$18.32, with a volume of 22233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.74.

ET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 20.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, postproduction, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, master control switchers, accessories, and network management systems, as well as keyers, and media and logo inserters.

