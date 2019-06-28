Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) Short Interest Update

Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 701,200 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the May 15th total of 897,500 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 658,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

EVOK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Evoke Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley set a $5.00 target price on Evoke Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Evoke Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.33 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of EVOK stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.63. 717,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,565. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62. Evoke Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.40.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evoke Pharma will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVOK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma during the first quarter worth $139,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,583 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

