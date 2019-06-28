Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Separately, Northland Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Evolution Petroleum has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.94.

NYSEAMERICAN:EPM opened at $7.29 on Monday. Evolution Petroleum has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $12.83.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,310,261 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,576,000 after acquiring an additional 249,829 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,142,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 71,861 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 667,421 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 30,772 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 617,642 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 100,636 shares during the period.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

