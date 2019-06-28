EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Hits New 12-Month High at $117.99

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $117.99 and last traded at $117.19, with a volume of 595972 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.06.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on EXACT Sciences from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on EXACT Sciences to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.45.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.83.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 41.58%. The company had revenue of $162.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 11,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $1,035,707.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,498,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $828,509,000 after purchasing an additional 261,239 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 5.7% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,005,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,707,000 after purchasing an additional 107,603 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,583,000 after purchasing an additional 69,128 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 10.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,096,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,989,000 after purchasing an additional 100,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,273,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.