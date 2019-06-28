Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $458.36 Million

Analysts expect that Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) will announce $458.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Express’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $466.76 million and the lowest is $448.10 million. Express posted sales of $493.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Express will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. Express had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $451.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Express from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded Express from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Express from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Express in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Express by 36.6% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Express in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Express in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Express in the first quarter valued at $76,000.

Shares of NYSE EXPR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.73. 2,170,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.06. Express has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $11.69. The company has a market capitalization of $179.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.13.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

