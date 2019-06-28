Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Receives $29.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

NYSE FTCH traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.70. 1,849,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,810,868. Farfetch has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $32.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion and a PE ratio of -35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.57.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $174.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

