FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. It operates primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The company also provides national mortgage business. FB Financial Corp is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Get FB Financial alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised FB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TheStreet raised FB Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Shares of FBK opened at $35.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $44.69.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.29 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 21.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 33,763 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 470,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,936,000 after purchasing an additional 160,699 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 198,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 16,624 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 439,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,948,000 after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 784,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 93,678 shares during the period. 52.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FB Financial (FBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.