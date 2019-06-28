FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

FedEx (NYSE:FDX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on FedEx from $161.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FedEx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $227.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FedEx from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FedEx from $236.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.35.

Shares of FDX opened at $163.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.40. FedEx has a one year low of $150.68 and a one year high of $259.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.06.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total value of $29,547,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,945,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,032,888.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,009,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $183,215,000 after acquiring an additional 237,339 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,993,135 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $361,574,000 after acquiring an additional 281,483 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,548,876 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $280,985,000 after purchasing an additional 601,465 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

