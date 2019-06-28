FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) and BBX Capital (OTCMKTS:BBXTB) Head to Head Analysis

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) and BBX Capital (OTCMKTS:BBXTB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares FFW and BBX Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFW 22.84% N/A N/A BBX Capital 4.99% 7.82% 2.94%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FFW and BBX Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFW $18.48 million 2.64 $4.80 million N/A N/A BBX Capital $961.79 million 0.45 $35.10 million N/A N/A

BBX Capital has higher revenue and earnings than FFW.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FFW and BBX Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFW 0 0 0 0 N/A BBX Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

FFW has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBX Capital has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

FFW pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. BBX Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%.

Summary

BBX Capital beats FFW on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

FFW Company Profile

FFW Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of investment services through its wholly owned subsidiary. The company was founded in December 1992 and is headquartered in Wabash, IN.

BBX Capital Company Profile

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring. It typically does not invest in industries or companies whose ultimate returns are event driven. The firm seeks to invest across a broad range of industries ranging from service to manufacturing businesses. The firm prefers to acquire controlling interests in its portfolio companies and can also consider minority investments. BFC Financial Corporation was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

