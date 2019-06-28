Fibrocell Science Inc (NASDAQ:FCSC) Short Interest Down 18.9% in June

Fibrocell Science Inc (NASDAQ:FCSC) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 920,400 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the May 15th total of 1,134,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 819,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 11.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fibrocell Science stock. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fibrocell Science Inc (NASDAQ:FCSC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Fibrocell Science at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fibrocell Science from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Fibrocell Science from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Fibrocell Science in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of Fibrocell Science stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,923. The company has a market cap of $18.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95. Fibrocell Science has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts expect that Fibrocell Science will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fibrocell Science

Fibrocell Science, Inc, an autologous cell and gene therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for diseases affecting the skin and connective tissues in the United States. The company's gene therapy product candidates include FCX-007 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; FCX-013, a gene therapy for localized scleroderma; and gene-therapy program that is in research phase to arthritis and related conditions.

