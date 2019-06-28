Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fibrocell Science, Inc. is an autologous cell and gene therapy company focused on developing first-in-class treatments for rare and serious skin and connective tissue diseases with high unmet medical needs. Fibrocell’s most advanced drug candidate, azficel-T, uses its FDA-approved proprietary autologous fibroblast technology and is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic dysphonia resulting from vocal cord scarring or atrophy. In collaboration with Intrexon Corporation, a leader in synthetic biology, Fibrocell is also developing gene therapies for orphan skin diseases using gene-modified autologous fibroblasts. The Company’s lead orphan gene-therapy drug candidate, FCX-007, is in late stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. Fibrocell is also in pre-clinical development of FCX-013, its second gene-therapy drug candidate, for the treatment of linear scleroderma. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FCSC. ValuEngine raised Fibrocell Science from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Fibrocell Science in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of Fibrocell Science stock opened at $1.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fibrocell Science has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $3.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.75.

Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts predict that Fibrocell Science will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fibrocell Science stock. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fibrocell Science Inc (NASDAQ:FCSC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Fibrocell Science at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Fibrocell Science Company Profile

Fibrocell Science, Inc, an autologous cell and gene therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for diseases affecting the skin and connective tissues in the United States. The company's gene therapy product candidates include FCX-007 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; FCX-013, a gene therapy for localized scleroderma; and gene-therapy program that is in research phase to arthritis and related conditions.

