Financial Analysis: Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Silvercrest Asset Management Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Focus Financial Partners does not pay a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.6% of Focus Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Focus Financial Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Focus Financial Partners and Silvercrest Asset Management Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners 0 4 2 0 2.33 Silvercrest Asset Management Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Focus Financial Partners currently has a consensus price target of $41.80, indicating a potential upside of 52.00%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.04%. Given Focus Financial Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Focus Financial Partners is more favorable than Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Focus Financial Partners and Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners $910.88 million 2.09 -$590,000.00 $0.99 27.78 Silvercrest Asset Management Group $98.67 million 1.84 $9.63 million N/A N/A

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Focus Financial Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Focus Financial Partners and Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners -3.12% 21.17% 4.70% Silvercrest Asset Management Group 9.40% 19.08% 11.93%

Summary

Focus Financial Partners beats Silvercrest Asset Management Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

