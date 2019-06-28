FinnCap Reaffirms “Corporate” Rating for Kingswood (LON:KWG)

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Kingswood (LON:KWG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON KWG opened at GBX 7.60 ($0.10) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.34 million and a PE ratio of -1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.22. Kingswood has a 52 week low of GBX 5.75 ($0.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 18 ($0.24). The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79.

In other news, insider Graydon Butler purchased 1,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £63,000 ($82,320.66).

Kingswood Company Profile

Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom. The company provides advisory and discretionary investment management, family office, regular savings, individual and family protection, tax and estate planning, and treasury management services.

