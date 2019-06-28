FinnCap Reiterates “Corporate” Rating for Velocity Composites (LON:VEL)

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:VEL opened at GBX 22 ($0.29) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Velocity Composites has a 12-month low of GBX 18.06 ($0.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 71 ($0.93). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 21.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 million and a PE ratio of -7.33.

Get Velocity Composites alerts:

Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The company reported GBX (1.20) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Velocity Composites will post 409.9999892 EPS for the current year.

Velocity Composites Company Profile

Velocity Composites plc manufactures advanced carbon fiber and ancillary material kits for use in the production of aircraft in the United Kingdom. It offers structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.