Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) Short Interest Update

Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,032,100 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the May 15th total of 26,736,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE FIT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,811,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,805,790. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $966.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.59. Fitbit has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Fitbit alerts:

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.71 million. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 18.79% and a negative net margin of 12.01%. Fitbit’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fitbit will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Roth Capital set a $8.00 price target on Fitbit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Fitbit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

In other news, EVP Andy Missan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $37,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,914 shares in the company, valued at $583,400.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 22,594 shares of company stock worth $116,772 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Fitbit by 291.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fitbit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Fitbit by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Fitbit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Fitbit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

See Also: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Fitbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fitbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.