Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Receives $37.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

FBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James set a $37.00 price objective on Flagstar Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Flagstar Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

NYSE:FBC traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $33.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,856. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $36.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.06.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.70 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.30%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Bayview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $39,306,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,746 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 55,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

