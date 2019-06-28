Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 5,889,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 562% from the previous session’s volume of 889,286 shares.The stock last traded at $12.32 and had previously closed at $12.18.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLDM. ValuEngine cut shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Fluidigm from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fluidigm in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $829.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.30). Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 60.45% and a negative return on equity of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $30.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fluidigm news, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $63,393.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Levin Easterly Partners Llc sold 217,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $2,666,577.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in Fluidigm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 932,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 588,862 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the fourth quarter worth $7,622,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the first quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 485,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 255,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

