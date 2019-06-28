Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.98.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $5.00 price target on Forum Energy Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Forum Energy Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 price target on Forum Energy Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 588.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,412 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 16.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Forum Energy Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 37.76%. The business had revenue of $271.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

