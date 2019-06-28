Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) Short Interest Up 39.4% in June

Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,633,000 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the May 15th total of 3,323,600 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 763,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franks International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $1,013,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,765,140 shares in the company, valued at $16,480,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 103,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $603,394.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,998,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,513,102.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,305 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franks International by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Franks International during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franks International by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Franks International during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Franks International by 317.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares in the last quarter. 38.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Franks International stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.46. The stock had a trading volume of 117,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,610. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.49. Franks International has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $144.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.88 million. Franks International had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Franks International will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Franks International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

