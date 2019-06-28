Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) Short Interest Up 14.9% in June

Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,034,300 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the May 15th total of 1,770,400 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 718,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTDR shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.40 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Frontdoor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Frontdoor in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.91.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

In related news, Director Peter L. Cella purchased 7,000 shares of Frontdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.47 per share, for a total transaction of $269,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Frontdoor in the 1st quarter worth $10,404,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Frontdoor in the 1st quarter worth $24,039,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,085,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,470,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Frontdoor stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.55. 2,059,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,015. Frontdoor has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a PE ratio of 24.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.09.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Frontdoor will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.