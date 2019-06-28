FY2019 EPS Estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Cut by Analyst

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report issued on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.54 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.89. Wedbush currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RCL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.75.

NYSE RCL opened at $119.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $89.48 and a 1 year high of $133.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.20. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,060.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 475.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 92.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $341,523.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,081 shares in the company, valued at $389,715.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henry L. Pujol sold 4,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total transaction of $529,978.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.60%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.