GambleCoin Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (GMCN)

GambleCoin (CURRENCY:GMCN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. GambleCoin has a total market capitalization of $6,632.00 and $17.00 worth of GambleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GambleCoin has traded down 62.5% against the dollar. One GambleCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Linda (LINDA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000091 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About GambleCoin

GambleCoin (CRYPTO:GMCN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2018. GambleCoin’s total supply is 10,136,913 coins and its circulating supply is 9,028,600 coins. The official website for GambleCoin is gamblecoin.fun. The Reddit community for GambleCoin is /r/GambleCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GambleCoin’s official Twitter account is @GMCN_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GambleCoin Coin Trading

GambleCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GambleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GambleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GambleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

