Gear4music (LON:G4M) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Gear4music (LON:G4M) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of G4M stock opened at GBX 211 ($2.76) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 226.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.20 million and a P/E ratio of 43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.44, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. Gear4music has a 12-month low of GBX 162.50 ($2.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 731 ($9.55).

About Gear4music

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in Europe and internationally. It offers electric, acoustic, and bass guitars; drums and percussion products, including electronic drums and drum pads, e-drum accessories, hybrid drumming products, acoustic drum kits, acoustic kit types, individual drums, cymbals, snare and frame drums, drum hardware products, drum accessories, and various percussion products; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, acoustic, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

