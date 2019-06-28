George Lista Sells 2,007 Shares of SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) Stock

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) CEO George Lista sold 2,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $44,073.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,216.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

George Lista also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, George Lista sold 2,000 shares of SB One Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $44,500.00.

NASDAQ SBBX opened at $22.30 on Friday. SB One Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $210.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.68.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. SB One Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that SB One Bancorp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBBX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of SB One Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SB One Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. FIG Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SB One Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SB One Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 515.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SB One Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

