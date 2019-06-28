Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.95 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) will post ($0.95) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.87). Global Blood Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to ($3.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.25) to ($1.79). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.07.

GBT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.29.

GBT traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.97. 1,115,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,926. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 14.51 and a quick ratio of 14.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.71. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $64.94.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 21,302 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,226,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,492,000 after acquiring an additional 40,076 shares in the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

