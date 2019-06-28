Global Investors Fundamental Acquires 8,189 Shares of Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Stock

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental bought 8,189 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $27,023.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 2,883 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $8,937.30.

On Friday, June 21st, Global Investors Fundamental bought 5,206 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $15,565.94.

On Wednesday, June 19th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 4,256 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $12,980.80.

On Monday, June 17th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 4,256 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $13,193.60.

On Friday, June 14th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 10,884 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $32,760.84.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 5,442 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $16,380.42.

On Monday, June 10th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 5,442 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $16,108.32.

On Friday, June 7th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 6,708 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $20,191.08.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 6,159 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $18,600.18.

On Monday, June 3rd, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 4,197 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $12,716.91.

Shares of Ballantyne Strong stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. Ballantyne Strong Inc has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $5.55.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

