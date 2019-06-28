Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Net Lease, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which focused on sale-leaseback properties primarily in the United States and Europe. Global Net Lease, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Global Net Lease has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

GNL opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Global Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $22.53.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $75.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.92 million. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 1.00%. Equities analysts predict that Global Net Lease will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 11.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 274.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 7.8% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 19,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

