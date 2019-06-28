Grainger (LON:GRI) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Grainger (LON:GRI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Numis Securities downgraded Grainger to an add rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 282 ($3.68) to GBX 295 ($3.85) in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

LON:GRI opened at GBX 244.80 ($3.20) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 249.58. Grainger has a 52 week low of GBX 204 ($2.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 285.05 ($3.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.56, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

About Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

