Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Short Interest Down 18.5% in June

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the May 15th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPP. ValuEngine cut Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPP. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 323.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 25,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GPP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 88,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,687. The company has a market cap of $318.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.33. Green Plains Partners has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $17.50.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 million. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 71.28% and a net margin of 54.78%. Analysts predict that Green Plains Partners will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

