Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Trading 11.5% Higher

Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s share price traded up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.44 and last traded at $11.14. 2,460,698 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,121% from the average session volume of 201,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gritstone Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Gritstone Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Gritstone Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gritstone Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Get Gritstone Oncology alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $356.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gritstone Oncology Inc will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Svennilson Peter bought a new position in Gritstone Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,940,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Gritstone Oncology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after buying an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in Gritstone Oncology by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,353,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,305,000 after buying an additional 84,599 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Gritstone Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,182,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Gritstone Oncology by 265.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 196,650 shares during the period. 48.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.