GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Receives Buy Rating from Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Craig Hallum currently has a $40.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GTT Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised GTT Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on GTT Communications to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on GTT Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on GTT Communications from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.56.

Get GTT Communications alerts:

GTT stock opened at $19.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.91. GTT Communications has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $48.30.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $450.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. GTT Communications’s revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that GTT Communications will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard Calder sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $201,884.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,337,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,572,918.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Chris Mckee sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $25,519.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 484,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,578.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,454 shares of company stock valued at $746,385 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTT. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in GTT Communications by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 18,598 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,758,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,269,000 after buying an additional 57,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.