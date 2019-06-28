Guggenheim Lowers Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $26.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

KR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kroger from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Pivotal Research reiterated a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.05.

Get Kroger alerts:

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $21.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71. Kroger has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.82.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.27 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kroger will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.97%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 26.54%.

In other Kroger news, VP Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 10,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $281,960.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 351,095 shares in the company, valued at $9,068,783.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher T. Hjelm sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $412,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 282,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,286,668.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,416 shares of company stock worth $732,575 in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 65,890,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,063,000 after acquiring an additional 660,052 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Kroger by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,757,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,827,000 after purchasing an additional 255,702 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Kroger by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 473,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,012,000 after purchasing an additional 138,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Kroger by 263.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.