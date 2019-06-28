Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Short Interest Update

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,193,800 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the May 15th total of 22,795,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

HAL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.74. 21,620,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,917,263. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $20.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.00.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Halliburton’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Halliburton by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,777,351 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $47,242,000 after acquiring an additional 44,214 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Halliburton by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 130,355 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 73,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,501,439 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,581,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 491,354 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after acquiring an additional 27,098 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAL. AltaCorp Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seaport Global Securities set a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.74.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.