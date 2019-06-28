Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HALL has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Hallmark Financial Services from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hallmark Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hallmark Financial Services presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ:HALL opened at $14.03 on Monday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $259.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Hallmark Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $104.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.18 million. Equities analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 547.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 2.8% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 188,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

