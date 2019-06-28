Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,095,629 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,806% from the previous session’s volume of 267,372 shares.The stock last traded at $19.15 and had previously closed at $18.40.

HNGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Hanger from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.20.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $236.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.40 million.

In other news, insider Vinit K. Asar bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $51,246.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanger by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,639,850 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $69,339,000 after purchasing an additional 404,810 shares during the period. SCW Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Hanger by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 1,136,330 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $21,647,000 after acquiring an additional 205,677 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanger by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,085,753 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $20,684,000 after acquiring an additional 111,578 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanger by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 990,750 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after acquiring an additional 297,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanger by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 541,255 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $10,257,000 after acquiring an additional 288,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Hanger Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HNGR)

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

