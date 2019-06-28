Hannover Re’s (HNR1) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €114.00 ($132.56) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €119.00 ($138.37) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €119.92 ($139.45).

Get Hannover Re alerts:

Shares of HNR1 opened at €140.50 ($163.37) on Monday. Hannover Re has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($135.31). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €136.71.

Hannover Re Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.