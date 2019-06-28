Happycoin Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (HPC)

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded 194.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 28th. Over the last seven days, Happycoin has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Happycoin has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and $1.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Happycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001097 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.02 or 0.01390400 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004407 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001246 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000449 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000022 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Happycoin Profile

Happycoin (HPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 20,045,069 coins. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Happycoin is happycointech.org.

Buying and Selling Happycoin

Happycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Happycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Happycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

