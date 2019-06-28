HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OCUL. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix to $8.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Cowen lowered Ocular Therapeutix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.18.

OCUL stock opened at $4.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a current ratio of 9.19. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.91.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 165.85% and a negative net margin of 2,956.91%. The business had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael H. Goldstein acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $30,120.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,471.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Amarpreet Sawhney acquired 124,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $363,446.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 990,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,443.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 229,248 shares of company stock worth $669,811. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,427,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 92,335 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,792,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,115,000 after acquiring an additional 500,489 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 403,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.33% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

