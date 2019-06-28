HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

The analysts wrote, “We view the promotion of Dr. Loh as particularly well-deserved and quite likely to be broadly well-received by investors and other constituents. Affirm Buy.””

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PRTK. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $121.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 13.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.05.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.09. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 642.70% and a negative return on equity of 232.61%. The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.89 million. Analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -4.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

