Head to Head Analysis: EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) & Pure Energy Minerals (NYSE:PEMIF)

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) and Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.7% of EAGLE POINT CR/COM shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of EAGLE POINT CR/COM shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for EAGLE POINT CR/COM and Pure Energy Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EAGLE POINT CR/COM 0 3 1 0 2.25 Pure Energy Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

EAGLE POINT CR/COM currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.56%. Given EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe EAGLE POINT CR/COM is more favorable than Pure Energy Minerals.

Volatility and Risk

EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pure Energy Minerals has a beta of 3.14, suggesting that its stock price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

EAGLE POINT CR/COM pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.4%. Pure Energy Minerals does not pay a dividend. EAGLE POINT CR/COM pays out 150.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EAGLE POINT CR/COM and Pure Energy Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EAGLE POINT CR/COM $69.68 million 6.10 -$54.85 million $1.59 11.30 Pure Energy Minerals N/A N/A -$5.70 million N/A N/A

Pure Energy Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EAGLE POINT CR/COM.

Profitability

This table compares EAGLE POINT CR/COM and Pure Energy Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EAGLE POINT CR/COM -25.88% N/A N/A Pure Energy Minerals N/A -18.82% -18.18%

Summary

EAGLE POINT CR/COM beats Pure Energy Minerals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S. senior secured loans. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was formed on March 24, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company's primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project with 1,085 lithium placer claims covering approximately 10,600 hectares (ha) located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. It also holds interests in the Terra Cotta project with 10 mining exploitation claims covering 13,075 ha located on Pocitos Salar in Salta, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012. Pure Energy Minerals Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

