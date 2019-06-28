Head-To-Head Review: Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) vs. Track Group (NASDAQ:TRCK)

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) and Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get Vislink Technologies alerts:

Vislink Technologies has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Track Group has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.5% of Vislink Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Vislink Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Track Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vislink Technologies and Track Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vislink Technologies $38.29 million 0.08 -$14.87 million N/A N/A Track Group $30.57 million 0.20 -$5.42 million N/A N/A

Track Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vislink Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vislink Technologies and Track Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vislink Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Track Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Vislink Technologies and Track Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vislink Technologies -39.80% -74.92% -24.68% Track Group -14.50% 228.30% 3.97%

Summary

Track Group beats Vislink Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vislink Technologies

Vislink Technologies, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions worldwide. The company designs, develops, and distributes TV news and broadcast microwave video systems under the IMT brand for broadcast, sports/entertainment/education, public safety, and defense markets, as well as provides engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services. It also designs and manufactures airborne products, amplifiers, antennas, cellular and wireless camera systems, encoders/decoders, microwave point to point, on-boards, receivers, satellite communication products, transmitters, and associated amplifier items under the Vislink brand to broadcasters, network owners and station groups, sports and live broadcasters, hosted service providers, and defense agencies and organizations, as well as metropolitan, regional, and national law enforcement agencies. The company was formerly known as xG Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Vislink Technologies, Inc. in February 2019. Vislink Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Hackettstown, New Jersy.

About Track Group

Track Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices; and develops and sells various related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and monitoring applications. The company's products and services include a portfolio of hardware and software applications, including ReliAlert XC3, a GPS device that enables agencies to track offender movements and communicate directly with offenders through a patented on-board two/three-way voice communication technology; Shadow, an offender tracking device with 3G compliant; TrackerPAL, a cloud-based monitoring system; and TrackerPAL Mobile, a mobile application of the TrackerPAL software for Android and iOS devices. It also provides data analytics services; BACtrack, a smartphone-based remote alcohol monitoring system; Violence Smartphone Application that creates a mobile geo-zone around a survivor of domestic abuse and communicates with the offender's tracking device; InTouch, a smartphone monitoring and supervision application for the criminal justice market to compliment traditional Electronic Monitoring Solutions; SecureCuff steel bands; and RF Beacon, a self-contained and short-range transmitting station that provides a radio frequency signal communicating with assigned offender GPS devices, as well as product support services. Track Group, Inc. sells its products primarily in the United States, Latin American countries, and the Caribbean countries. The company was formerly known as SecureAlert, Inc. and changed its name to Track Group, Inc. in May 2015. Track Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Naperville, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Vislink Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vislink Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.