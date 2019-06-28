Head to Head Survey: Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) & CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH (NYSE:CYS)

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) and CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH (NYSE:CYS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Four Corners Property Trust and CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Four Corners Property Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40 CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Four Corners Property Trust presently has a consensus price target of $30.60, suggesting a potential upside of 12.67%.

Profitability

This table compares Four Corners Property Trust and CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Four Corners Property Trust 56.35% 12.63% 6.62% CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.9% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Four Corners Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share. Four Corners Property Trust pays out 81.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Four Corners Property Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Four Corners Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Four Corners Property Trust and CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Four Corners Property Trust $143.63 million 12.93 $82.39 million $1.41 19.26 CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Four Corners Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH.

Summary

Four Corners Property Trust beats CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

About CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH

CYS Investments, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities that are issued, and the principal and interest of which are guaranteed by a federally chartered corporation; and debt securities issued by the United States Department of Treasury. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was formerly known as Cypress Sharpridge Investments, Inc. and changed its name to CYS Investments, Inc. in September 2011. CYS Investments, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.