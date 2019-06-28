Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,899,400 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the May 15th total of 2,119,200 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 509,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of Heico stock traded up $2.26 on Friday, reaching $133.81. 1,105,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Heico has a twelve month low of $71.47 and a twelve month high of $133.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.40.

Get Heico alerts:

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Heico had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $515.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Heico will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Heico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HEI. Cowen began coverage on Heico in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Heico from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Heico in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Heico from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Heico has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.44.

In related news, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt bought 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.34 per share, for a total transaction of $99,516.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 8,000 shares of Heico stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $686,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,473 shares of company stock worth $17,384,987 in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Heico by 751.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heico by 60.0% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heico during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heico by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heico during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 24.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.