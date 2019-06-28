Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) Shares Down 6%

Helius Medical Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:HSDT) shares were down 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 1,941,194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,110% from the average daily volume of 160,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSDT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Helius Medical Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut Helius Medical Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59.

Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSDT. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 899,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 96,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 42,762 shares during the last quarter.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HSDT)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company focused on neurological wellness. The Company focuses on developing, licensing or acquiring non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company is engaged in the development of its product, the portable neuromodulation stimulator (PoNS) device.

