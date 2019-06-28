HEROcoin (PLAY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $56,643.00

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. HEROcoin has a market cap of $505,093.00 and $56,643.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEROcoin token can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and Kucoin. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00286664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.92 or 0.01780339 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00008507 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000922 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00151211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 58.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00029978 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000527 BTC.

HEROcoin Token Profile

HEROcoin was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,112,734 tokens. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HEROcoin Token Trading

HEROcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.