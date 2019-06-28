Hi-Crush (HCR) versus Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Hi-Crush (NYSE: HCR) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Hi-Crush to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hi-Crush and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hi-Crush 0 0 0 0 N/A Hi-Crush Competitors 306 957 1074 36 2.35

As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 7.12%. Given Hi-Crush’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hi-Crush has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.3% of Hi-Crush shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 34.8% of Hi-Crush shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hi-Crush and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hi-Crush $842.84 million $137.59 million 1.79 Hi-Crush Competitors $1.80 billion $230.45 million 20.16

Hi-Crush’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Hi-Crush. Hi-Crush is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Hi-Crush has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hi-Crush’s rivals have a beta of 1.15, indicating that their average share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hi-Crush pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 36.7%. Hi-Crush pays out 65.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 44.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Hi-Crush and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hi-Crush 9.99% 10.24% 6.09% Hi-Crush Competitors 14.09% 8.00% 14.31%

Summary

Hi-Crush rivals beat Hi-Crush on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Hi-Crush Company Profile

Hi-Crush Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin. The company also owns and operates a 1,226-acre frac sand reserve located near Kermit, Texas; and 12 terminal locations throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Colorado, and New York. It primarily serves pressure pumping service providers, and oil and gas exploration and production companies. Hi-Crush GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Hi-Crush Partners LP and changed its name to Hi-Crush Inc. in June 2019. Hi-Crush Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

