HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.15.

Shares of HFC opened at $45.24 on Monday. HollyFrontier has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.78 per share, with a total value of $124,062.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,079.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HFC. BB&T Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.0% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 23,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 45.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 15.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.2% in the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 29,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

