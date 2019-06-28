Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,600 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the May 15th total of 412,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 332,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

HOLI traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $19.00. The company had a trading volume of 136,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,314. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.53. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $125.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.40 million. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 138,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 30,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 9,538 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

